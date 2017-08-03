Belleville Rotary Club plans annual Lucky Ducky race on Aug. 17

The Belleville Rotary Club plans to launch more than 1,000 little yellow plastic ducks into Belleville Lake during its annual Lucky Ducky Race on Aug. 17.

The duck that gets to finish line first will earn $1,000 for the person who bought the winning ticket with that duck’s number.

The race begins at 6:30 p.m. as part of that day’s annual Belleville Bridge Walk and the Taste of Belleville.

Rotarians have been selling tickets for $5 each or five for $20. All proceeds from ticket sales are used to help fund projects in the Belleville-area community.

The Rotary Club has provided dictionaries for third grade students, coats for children during winter months, adopted families for the holidays, and provided college scholarships to Belleville High School graduates.

The first-place duck will earn $1,000 in cash for the ticket holder; $250 to the second-place duck, and $100 for the third-place duck. The ducks will go into the lake near Horizon Park and winners need not be present to claim their prizes.

The annual Belleville Bridge Walk starts at Doane’s Landing at Main and N. Liberty streets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17. Walkers go across the bridge and back, pause for a group picture next to the Welcome to Belleville sign, and proceed to the Taste of Belleville. The Taste runs from 6 to 8 p.m. along High Street.

Belleville-area restaurants and other groups will have booths serving up their specialities. Tickets are sold on the day of the Taste for $1 each. Van Buren Township Parks and Recreation will have a Kids Activity Tent and the Belleville Kiwanis Club will have a game for kids.

The Bridge Walk is sponsored by the City of Belleville and the Taste of Belleville is put on by the Belleville Central Business Community, with the Twisted Rooster and Tucker Insurance Agency as sponsors.