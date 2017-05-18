Belleville Police seek more charges against Alexzander Wynder

Belleville Police Chief Hal Berriman said Tuesday that his department has delivered requests to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s office for more charges against Alexzander Wynder, 23, of Van Buren Township.

Wynder had been arrested on two felony charges for larceny from a building and possession of a stun gun.

Belleville Police Chief Hal Berriman said police recovered a large amount of stolen property at Wynder’s residence, just outside the city limits on East Huron River Drive, and are seeking a number of additional charges for thefts from autos.

At Monday’s meeting of the Belleville City Council, Chief Berriman said close to 18 or 19 cars in the city had items taken from them and all the vehicles were unlocked.

He said if everyone in the community kept their cars locked, “We wouldn’t have to write all those reports and it would save us a lot of time.”

Chief Berriman said this arrest, “probably closes about 14 cases in one arrest.”

On May 6 there was a report of a larceny at Benito’s where a woman’s wallet was taken. Officer Sarah Dzagulones reviewed a surveillance video that showed the wallet being taken. She talked to the man in the video and checked his backpack.

The backpack had items taken from autos in the Clarence Street area and other areas. Police got a search warrant and found other items taken from Belleville residents.