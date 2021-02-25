Belleville Nixle Alert: Watch out for those stealing tires, rims

On Friday afternoon, the City of Belleville Police Department put out the following alert:

“We at the Belleville Police department want to inform you of recent thefts of tires and wheels in a neighboring community. As you are aware, we patrol the streets regularly and are keeping a watchful eye.

“The perpetrators seemed to have been targeting 2017-20 Ford Explorers and 2020 Ford Fusions, particularly low-profile tires and rims.

“Please report any suspicious activity observed and contact us immediately at (734) 699-2395 or (734) 699-2396 and for emergencies call 911.”