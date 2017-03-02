Belleville man arrested in Macomb County sting for seeking child sex

Ross Earl Kouba, 41, of Belleville was arraigned via video at 41B District Court on Feb. 21 on multiple felony charges after he traveled to Macomb County planning to have sex with an underage girl he met on the internet.

He is charged with three counts of child sexually abusive activity, a 20-year-felony; two counts of using a computer to communicate with another to commit a crime; and one count of contributing to delinquency of a child.

He is being held in the Macomb County Jail on a $150,000 cash or surety bond, awaiting his next court appearance, set for March 6.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office said it received a tip on Feb. 16 that a user on a popular social media site was trying to solicit sex with an underage person.

A detective from Macomb Area Computer Enforcement logged on and posed as an underage girl and engaged with the suspect, later identified as Kouba.

Kouba sent “detailed and graphic” text messages about sexual activity that he wished to engage in with the child, a detective said. He was arrested two days later when he arrived for a meeting with the girl.