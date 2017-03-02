Belleville man arrested in Macomb County sting for seeking child sex

Ross Earl Kouba, 41, of Belleville was arraigned via video at 41B District Court on Feb. 21 on multiple felony charges after he traveled to Macomb County planning to have sex with an underage girl he met on the internet.
He is charged with three counts of child sexually abusive activity, a 20-year-felony; two counts of using a computer to communicate with another to commit a crime; and one count of contributing to delinquency of a child.
He is being held in the Macomb County Jail on a $150,000 cash or surety bond, awaiting his next court appearance, set for March 6.
The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office said it received a tip on Feb. 16 that a user on a popular social media site was trying to solicit sex with an underage person.
A detective from Macomb Area Computer Enforcement logged on and posed as an underage girl and engaged with the suspect, later identified as Kouba.
Kouba sent “detailed and graphic” text messages about sexual activity that he wished to engage in with the child, a detective said. He was arrested two days later when he arrived for a meeting with the girl.
Ross Earl Kouba, 41, of Belleville was arraigned via video at 41B District Court on Feb. 21 on multiple felony charges after he traveled to Macomb County planning to have sex with an underage girl he met on the internet.
NO VICTIM = NO CRIME. As per Michigan Compiled Law: just read the statutes that the prosecutors generally tamper with to make up fake cases , fake laws, fake crimes but real HUGE PROFITS for the CRIS Account: Court Registry Investment System.
MONEY MONEY MONEY FOR THE CORRUPT JUDGES / COPS / PROSTITUTORS
the 20 year statute: MCL750.145C2 requires an actual victim and the perp must know that. The computer use prohibition law kicks in when an actual child has been abused .
hocus pocus for PROFITS and MEDIA attention and Political Gains