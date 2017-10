Belleville High School Homecoming Court announced

The Belleville High School Homecoming court will preside over the Friday, Oct. 6, football game when the Homecoming King and Queen will be crowed at half time. Members of the court are: Ryan Mann, Davion Williams, Jonathan Damon, Kenneth Franklin, Noah Copeland, Breanna Rock, Moriah Lewis, Imani Jones, Shawn Simpson, Meriya Zalma, Nadia Davis, and Alexis Mattingly. The BHS varsity football team is undefeated this season and will play Garden City at 7 p.m.