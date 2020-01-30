Belleville High School Class of 1970 to hold 50th class reunion

The Belleville High School Class of 1970 will be celebrating its 50th class reunion this year on Aug. 14, 15, and 16.

Events will be held on Friday with a tour of the new Belleville High School, followed by drinks at the Van Buren Eagles Club on Beck Road. On Saturday classmates will enjoy dinner and dancing at the Holiday Inn Express on the I-94 N. Service Dr. Sunday will conclude the weekend events with rootbeer floats at the A&W.

The cost of the dinner is $70 per person. Doors open at 5:30 and a social hour will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Dinner will follow at 7 p.m. Rooms can be reserved at a discounted rate.

Call Paula Pence-Poston for more details at (734) 725-1425.