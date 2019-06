Belleville High School 2019 Senior Awards

• Army Award for Excellence in Academics and Athletics: Matthew Mrocca

• Army Award for Excellence in Academics and Athletics: Lauren Umphrey

• Art Award: Sierra Gurney

• Belleville New Tech Award: Corbin Fields

• BHS Productions Theatre Award: Lance Bagley

• Business Education Award: Ethan Lloyd

• English Award: Xavier Komaromi

• Female Senior Athletic Award: Bailey Etherton

• FIRST Robotics: Anjali Sharma

• Leigh Tallman Award: Kendall Jolly

• Male Senior Athletic Award: Andrew Leamy

• Marine Distinguished Athlete Award: Madyson Bennett

• Marine Distinguished Athlete Award: Jayden Johnson

• Marine Scholastic Excellence Award: Matthew DeMolen

• Marine Scholastic Excellence Award: Alexis Satterfield

• Marine Semper Fidelis Music Award: Matthew Mrocca

• Marine Semper Fidelis Music Award: Andrew Schweers

• Mathematics Award: Kylie Morton

• Music Award: Hannah Costa

• Music Award: Ariana Seward

• National Honor Society Exemplary Service Award: Andrew Schweers

• Outstanding Academic Performance (10): Sarah Sturtz

• Outstanding Academic Performance (4): Andrew Schweers

• Outstanding Academic Performance (5): Lucas Campbell

• Outstanding Academic Performance (6): Xavier Komaromi

• Outstanding Academic Performance (7): Nicholas Castellani

• Outstanding Academic Performance (8): Matthew Mrocca

• Outstanding Academic Performance (9): Amy Montgomery

• Outstanding Academic Performance (3): Anjali Sharma

• Physical Education Award: Jalen Hunt

• Salutatorian: Julia Marshall

• Science Award: Yaera Spraggins

• Senior Class President Award: Nia Smith

• Social Studies Award: Mikayla Oddy

• Student Activities Award: Natalie Pestano

• Valedictorian: Kylie Morton

• World Language – French Award: Ke-Era Jordan

• World Language – Spanish Award: Madyson Bennett

• Yearbook Award: Faith Spitznagel