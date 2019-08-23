Belleville Fire Auxiliary presents scholarship to Ashley McInally

The City of Belleville Fire Auxiliary Scholarship Program announces its second winner of this year’s $500 academic scholarship: Ashley McInally. Ashley graduated from Belleville High School in 2018 and currently attends Schoolcraft College maintaining an almost perfect grade point average. In addition to school and volunteering within the community, Ashley also works and puts most of her earnings towards her education. Her ultimate goal is to attend Michigan State University to obtain her degree to become a veterinarian. In the past year Ashley has started college, a new job, and volunteered over 420 hours at a local animal shelter. “Ashley’s admiration for animals and her education is proven time and again as she quickly rises to any challenge that is given her both professionally and academically,” said Kimberly Keenmon, auxiliary president. “Ashley is an eager young lady and we wish her the best of luck in her future endeavors!”