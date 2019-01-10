‘Belleville Day in Florida’ set for Feb. 6

If you’ll be in Florida soon, consider attending the annual “Belleville Day” luncheon held on Wednesday, Feb. 6, at Citrus Hills Golf and Country Club in Citrus Hills, FL. The cost is $25 per person and includes lunch, dessert, coffee or tea. To reserve your spot, send in the following information to the organizer: Lynn Gorman, P.O. Box 1781, Dunnellon, FL 34430. For questions, her email address is lynn@gorcomm.com . With your $25, include your meal choice: Chicken Marsala or Baked Haddock; your name(s) indicating number of people; email address; and phone number. RSVP by Jan. 28. The event runs from 12 to 4 p.m. Lunch is served at 1 pm. “We have a great time talking about Belleville people and places with each other,” said Gorman. “We have several retired teachers who come – in fact they are the ones who started this event more than 30 years ago, so it’s fun to share school memories with them. There is always a lot of laughter in the room. We usually get about 30 people and we can accommodate a lot more than that, so please come! The food is great and we have a gift raffle.”