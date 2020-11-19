Belleville Community Art Show Winners — Virtual for 2020

The Belleville Area Council for the Arts celebrated the 11th year of the Belleville Community Art Show by going virtual this year.

The Belleville Area Council for the Arts congratulates the winners as follows:

2-Dimension: 1st – Nicki Pijanowski, 2nd – Diane Gomez-Burden, 3rd – Kim Ensch

3-Dimension/Upcycled: 1st – Diane Eissinger, 2nd – Tim Marsh, 3rd – Cheryl Wagner

Photography: 1st – Terrah Stewart, 2nd – Joy Kole, 3rd – Jennifer Gunderson

Children (Ages 6-16): 1st – Kylie Ion, 2nd – Brooklynn Nelson, 3rd – Cassidy Etzel

Winners in all 12 categories will be awarded ribbons and cash prizes.

The power-point presentation can be viewed at BACA website: www.bacaart.org or on the Facebook page at Belleville Area Council for the Arts – BACA.

Through the efforts of board member, Rhonda Dutton, a new BACA website was designed, local artists’ images uploaded and a slide show produced. BACA thanks her for making it happen.

A special thank you goes to the judges of the artwork for the show: Barbara Heller, Director and Conservator of Special Projects for the Detroit Institute of Arts, and Sally Mac Mullan, local artist and former Hazel Park art teacher.

BACA thanks the art show sponsors: Waste Management for 3-D/Upcyled Category, Fraternal Order of Eagles #3996 (Van Buren Township), Jean & Kerry Morris, Charlene & Mike Renaud, Dutton Transport LLC, Sumpter Collision (Kevin Schewe), Neil & Thelma Griffin, and Montour Designs (Michele Montour).

Fliers were printed with the cooperation of the Belleville Area District Library.

Elaine Gutierrez

Belleville Area Council for the Arts