‘Belleville Cares 4 Puerto Rico’ set Nov. 4

“Belleville Cares 4 Puerto Rico” will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, under a big tent at the Fourth Street Square in Belleville.

Merriman Road Baptist Church will be collecting donated items to be sent to the people of Puerto Rico who were affected by Hurricane Maria.

Items needed include: baby formula, baby food, water, non-perishable food items (such as canned goods, rice, dried or canned beans, nuts), aspirin, ibuprofen and other medical items, hygienic items such as toothpaste and soap, flashlights, and batteries.

For more information, call Merriman Road Baptist Church at (734) 421-0472, www.mrbc.us . Or, call Belleville resident Carlos Velez and leave a message at (734) 391-8766. Velez brought the Puerto Rico project to his church for help because, he said, “They are starving.”