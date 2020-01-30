Belleville Area Friends of the Library elect officers

On Jan. 11, the Friends of the Belleville Area District Library elected their officers for 2020. President is Donna Gilkey-Lavin, Vice President is Katerina Tyner, Treasurer is Manny Lavin, and Secretary is Rika Regentin.

The board of directors for the Friends of the Belleville Area District Library are Manny Lavin, Mary Jo Suchy, Donna Gilkey-Lavin, Rick Cichewicz, Marty Wilson, Linda Arnold, Katerina Tyner, Cheryl Owen, Elaine Gutierrez and Rika Regentin.

The 2020 celebration and annual awards meeting, “Find Your Place at the Library,” will take place during Library Week on April 25 in the new library.