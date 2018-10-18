Belleville Area District Library receives Cozadd Foundation grant

The Charles B. Cozadd Rotary Foundation was pleased to present a check for $50,000 to the Belleville Area District Library.

Members of the Rotary Club of Belleville and the Cozadd Foundation were on hand at their Oct. 2 meeting to present the check to members of the District Library Board.

The money will be used to supplement the capital project fund for the new library, and the large meeting/program room on the first floor will be named the “Charles B. Cozadd Belleville Rotary Foundation Room.”

The Cozadd Foundation has funded a wide array of library projects over the years and views this grant as an opportunity to continue fostering its relationship both with the library and the community at large.