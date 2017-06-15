Barbara Miller tells VBT: Community’s culture needs a plan

A large crowd stuffed itself into the second-floor meeting room of the Belleville Area Museum on June 6 as the Van Buren Township Board of Trustees held an off-site board meeting in downtown Belleville.

The township owns the property site and the museum building, which in the past had served as the township hall.

The museum currently is looking for funds from the township board to connect the main museum building to the former fire hall in back so more storage space can be established.

At the end of the meeting, Barbara Miller, a VBT resident and attorney who has her office in downtown Belleville, spoke under Public Comment.

She asked Supervisor Kevin McNamara and the board to consider approving establishment of a committee to study best use of the fire hall and expansion of use of the historical museum. If approved, she suggested soliciting applications for the committee from the community at large.

Miller said the community has many healthy cultural groups, including the Belleville Area Council for the Arts, Community Chorus, Music Committee, Community Band, and the Western Wayne Quilt Club.

She said there are many groups, but they are just beginning to grow. She said the museum could have its use expanded as a cultural center or have its use limited.

“It shouldn’t happen like Topsy, with no plan,” Miller said.

She said particularly since the library is expanding, the township should look at the museum. For example, the community has no place for children’s theater or a civic theater, she said.

“There should be a deliberate plan,” she stressed, adding, “This is not a threat, but an opportunity.”

As part of a series several years back she had brought former Canton Supervisor Tom Yack to the museum to talk about planning and the cultural life of a community.

“Change is coming and I feel we should plan for it,” Miller said.

VBT Trustee Sherry Frazier said Miller is a VBT resident, but has done so much to foster culture throughout the community. She pointed out Miller’s work to start the Belleville Area Council for the Arts, Music in the Park, and the community’s chorus and band.

She said recently, Miller started the local League of Women Voters and the chess club that starts this fall.

Trustee Frazier said when Tom Yack was supervisor of Canton he did a great job of putting a cultural center together.

Miller suggested getting advice from the township planners who have experience in cultural areas. This would attract young people, she said.

“We need planning to move forward,” Miller said.

“I take this very seriously,” replied Supervisor McNamara. He said they should look at the expanded use of the museum building and, “It would be up to us whether we accept the recommendation of the task force.” He referred to the township board as making any final decisions.

Belleville City Councilman Tom Fielder, who also is president of the Historical Society, said the point made by Yack in his talk was that governments don’t create cultural activity, but can create a site where people can perform cultural activities.

“We have to provide places where cultural events can take place,” Fielder said. “Start a dance club? No. Provide a stage where they can perform…”

McNamara said he will set up “those meetings to advance this.”