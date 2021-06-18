Atchinson wins Ford Motor Co. Presidents award for 14th time

Atchinson Ford has won Ford Motor Company’s President’s Award for the 14th time. This award is given to the top 10% of Ford dealers across the U.S. for superior customer service.
Atchinson also won the Partners in Quality Award for excellent customer service and is a Top 100 Ford Credit Dealer for volume of finance contracts given to Ford Motor Credit. Atchinson is ranked as a top-100 dealer in the country.
The dealership, under dealer Craig Atchinson, is located on Belleville Road in Van Buren Township.
