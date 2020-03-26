Atchinson Ford earns top national awards for growth, service

Atchinson Ford accepted a special football which was used as a trophy for being No. 1 in “2019 Customer Experience of the Top-100 Volume Ford Dealers” out of just over 3,000 Ford dealerships in the U.S.A. Ford randomly surveys all of its customers after sales and service experiences. The award ceremony was on March 2 at a Ford dealer meeting in Marana, AZ.

Also, of the Top-100 dealerships in the nation Atchinson Ford achieved a bronze award for being third in the nation for growth.Taking part in the presentation were Matt Van Dyke, Director of U.S. Marketing; Mark LaNeve, Vice President of Marketing Sales, Service for U.S. and Canada; Craig Atchinson, Dealer Principle, Atchinson Ford; and Andy Frick, Director U.S. Sales & Operations — all working for Ford Motor Company. After the awards ceremony, many dealers at the event reportedly approached Atchinson quickly, asking how he achieved both awards.

“Selling vehicles is a very personal experience,” Atchinson said. “It’s a partnership and relationship that never ends.” The guest speaker at the conference was former football player Jerome Bettis, aka The Bus, a native of Detroit. He spoke about Ford dealerships being vested in their communities. Bettis retired from football after the 2006 Superbowl win.