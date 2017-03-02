Ariel Banks named to Schoolcraft Dean’s List

Ariel Banks, daughter of Elizabeth and Don Banks of Sumpter Township, has been named to the Schoolcraft College Dean’s List for the Fall 2016 Semester.

To receive this honor, a part-time student must maintain a 3.5 grade point average after each 12 credit-hour increment. A full-time student must attain a 3.5 grade point average for 12 or more credits.

Richard Weinkauf, Schoolcraft vice president and chief academic officer, wrote, “Ariel, you are an exemplary student and should be proud of your accomplishment.”