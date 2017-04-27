1

Amy Brow sworn in as VBT’s new fire chief

Amy Brow was sworn in as the new fire chief of Van Buren Township on Friday and she began her new job on Monday, April 24. Doing the swearing-in was VBT Clerk Leon Wright. Witnessing the ceremony was VBT Public Safety Director Gregory Laurain.

A crowd of relatives, former coworkers, and well-wishers filled the township board room for the event and then shared cake in celebration. VBT Trustee Sherry Frazier presented Chief Brow with a bouquet of flowers, noting she was very pleased that the township’s new fire chief is a woman, the first woman to serve in that position.

— Rosemary K. Otzman

Independent Editor

  1. Jim Kay says:
    May 2, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    Congratulations 🎉!

