29-year-old Belleville man hit, killed while walking on I-94

Michigan State Police say a 29-year-old Belleville man was hit and killed by a vehicle Monday morning on westbound I-94, west of Wayne Road in Romulus.

According to MSP the man was walking in the left lane when he was struck by a silver Saturn Vue SUV at about 6:20 a.m.

The SUV was damaged and towed from the scene. The driver and passenger were not injured. The roadway was closed for several hours.

The name of the victim was being withheld until relatives could be notified, police said. Police said they do not know why the man was in the roadway and could find no disabled vehicle nearby that might explain his presence. They continue to investigate the accident.