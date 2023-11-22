We have plenty for which to be grateful

Thanksgiving is here and we know it means more than turkey and dressing and a couple days off from work. Here at the Independent, these are among the things for which we give thanks:

• The newly asphalted roads in Belleville’s Hillside Cemetery and the generous donors who gave big amounts to make the cemetery more pleasant to access without gutting the city budget;

• The volunteers who are planning and working on the upcoming Winter Fest and all the other activities in the tri-communities. It takes their personal time and talents and that is freely given;

• Recently returned to office, Belleville city councilman Jeremiah Beebe who referred to himself as a “curmudgeon on finances.” We need more like him, officials who pay attention to how much local governments are spending on what and whether it’s in the best interests of the residents paying the taxes;

• Van Buren Township Clerk Leon Wright, who attended the Veterans Day ceremony in Belleville and tried to say a few words but was told he asked too late to get on the program. Wright promises there will be a wreath from Van Buren Township at the memorial at next year’s ceremony and he will ask to speak sooner; and

• Library Director Mary Jo Suchy and Central Business Community coordinator Janet Millard, who have been selected as grand marshals for the Dec. 2 Winter Fest parade. The chamber made fine choices.