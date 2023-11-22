BHS football to seek third-straight state crown on Nov. 26

The Belleville High School Varsity Boys’ football team beat Davison High School, 63-21, on Saturday, Nov. 18, at Novi to win the MHSAA District 1 semifinals.

BHS has won 38 straight games without a loss.

At 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26, BHS will face Southfield at Ford Field in Detroit with BHS seeking its third-straight Michigan Division 1 Championship crown.