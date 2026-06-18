VBT Police aid with armed gunman barricaded in home

On Monday, June 15, at about 4 p.m. the Canton Police Department received a call reporting that a driver armed with a gun was heading into Canton Township with the possible intent to harm himself and others.

A Canton police officer located and attempted to stop the vehicle and a pursuit ensued. The short pursuit ended at the driver’s residence in the 6000 block of Sandalwood.

The armed subject ran into the home and barricaded himself inside with two family members. Officers from Canton and Van Buren responded and secured a perimeter around the house.

Crisis negotiators were able to contact the suspect and after approximately one-hour negotiators convinced him to release the hostages, both physically unharmed.

The Western Wayne County Special Operations Team also responded providing assistance with additional tactical officers, along with officers from the City of Wayne Police Department and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect surrendered himself into police custody at 8 p.m. He was transported to a local hospital for a medical evaluation.

The Canton Police Department will submit the case to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office for review of charges, Van Buren Police reported