VBT planners wrestle with new ordinance on Battery Energy Storage

The Van Buren Township Planning Commission discussed for an hour at its March 12 meeting a draft ordinance to control Battery Energy Storage Systems.

The state recently passed Public Act 233 on the lithium-ion systems and Tier 1, with aggregate energy capacity or 600 kilowatt hours or less, allows the storage systems with no minimum acreage limits and the township is getting requests for information on where they can be located.

Tier 2 has an aggregate energy capacity greater than 600 kWh and are typically used for large commercial storage facilities.

The township’s draft ordinance describes a Battery Energy Storage System as “one or more devices, assembled together, capable of storing energy in order to supply electrical energy at a future time, not to include a stand-alone 12-volt car battery or an electric motor vehicle.”

At a recent meeting, the commission directed planning consultant Vidya Krishnan of McKenna Associates to write up an ordinance on Battery Energy Storage Systems as soon as possible. A public hearing was set for March 26.

At its March 12 meeting, the commissioners discussed at length possible changes to the draft ordinance and Krishnan said changes would be made and more could be made the night of the public hearing, if necessary. The ordinance would then be sent on to the township board for approval, if the commission thinks it is ready.

During the discussion at this meeting and the Feb. 26 meeting, commissioners were advised that the energy storage is in units the size of railroad containers which can be stacked.

At the March 12 meeting, the commissioners agreed they did not want them stacked, so the ordinance would say they could be one container high.

Also, they were told the containers would have a constant 60-decible hum, the sound of a vacuum cleaner at the site border.

Commissioner Jeff Jahr said a constant hum would require noise management and 60 decibles next to a residence is an issue.

Commissioner Bernard Grant asked how flammable the containers are and how toxic are the flames when they catch on fire?

“This is a new thing,” commissioner Grant said. “Can we separate it from sensitive areas?”

It was noted Van Buren Township is located between two airports and a plane crash into a battery storage system area could happen.

Ron Akers, director of municipal services, said there is a report on this from the University of Michigan with a whole section on explosion, fire, and hazards and that such fires are contained rather than extinguished.

“At what point does it go from accessory structure to primary use?” asked commissioner Jackson Pahle.

The draft ordinance read Tier 1 battery energy storage systems would be permitted in all zoning districts as accessory uses.

Brittney Williams, planning and zoning coordinator, brought information on how much electricity could be stored in one, 20-foot container.

“I’ve got to look into the state law,” said Krishnan, noting the law is not intended to interfere with private electrical storage.

Commissioner Jahr voiced concern about interfering with small businesses wanting to use energy backup. He said there are continual changes as science evolves and more energy can be stored in smaller spaces.

“It depends on the number of containers, not the size,” Jahr said.

Akers said the U of M report calls them “onsite” and “offsite” locations.

Krishnan said she looked at what other communities were putting together to meet challenges of the new legislation and she will go back and research concerns of the commission.

In other business at the March 12 meeting, the commission:

• Approved the final site plan for Costco East cold storage addition at 5860 Belleville Rd. The project is to provide more storage and no more trucks will be going in and out. Krishnan said the company is educating the truck drivers with flyers and other materials not to use Belleville Road south of Ecorse Road to keep truck traffic out of the township’s business area. Costco is working with Wayne County on additional signage on truck traffic;

• Approved temporary land use for Phantom Fireworks tents from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., June 23 to July 5 at both the Lakewood Shopping Plaza parking lot at 2095 Rawsonville Rd. and Menards parking lot at 10010 Belleville Rd.;

• Was informed by Ron Aker, director of municipal services, that the township has stopped broadcasting the planning commission meetings by zoom because few used that to participate and if the commission wants to be put back on, to let him know. He said the commission meetings can be watched on YouTube;

• Heard director Akers announce that at the next meeting on March 26, besides the public hearing on the Battery Energy Storage Systems ordinance, there will be two public hearings on zoning text amendments, and action on the Tractor Supply project; and

• Was informed by Akers that Chick Fil-A had tried to do its project, planned for the outlot in front of Menards, in pieces and was told by the township it would be more efficient to have all its plans in one packet. Also, he said the Jiffy Lube project for the Meijer’s outlot that had been approved and not built, will be coming back to the planning commission shortly.