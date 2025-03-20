Court Watching

Sifuentes Noe Uribe

Sifuentes Noe Uribe, 35, of Van Buren Township was charged with home invasion second degree and unlawful driving away of an auto on Feb. 15 in the city of Belleville. He was scheduled for a video arraignment in custody of the Taylor Police Department but Taylor was unable to arraign the defendant after he refused to sign the MIDC form and now wants a Spanish interpreter. It was possible he would be arraigned on Feb. 19. He is now in custody of Wayne County Sheriff.

He was arraigned Feb. 20 with a Spanish interpreter present and scheduled for a probable cause conference on March 5. The defendant also has an ICE hold. Bond is $10,000/10%. He cannot return to the place of the offense and is to have no contact with the victims.

He was present by video from the Wayne County Jail on March 5 and his probable cause conference was held March 12 with an interpreter and his preliminary exam set for April 16. A notice was sent to the Wayne County Jail for him to be transported for the in-person exam.