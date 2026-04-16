VBT approves $1.097M, plus, for Lakeside Park architecture, engineering

A new Lakeside Park on the former DNR property north of the Belleville Bridge in on track, with bidding set for fall and a final vote scheduled after that for the Van Buren Township Board of Trustees.

At the township’s regular board meeting on April 7, the board approved spending $1,097,200 for an architectural engineering design contract with Fishbeck Engineering.

Another $352,400 was approved for a construction administration contract with Fishbeck to do bidding and oversee construction of the park, but that won’t go into effect unless the board approves construction after it gets the final costs following bidding.

A construction management contract was approved, but no amount available until after bidding because it will be a percent of the construction cost.

Elizabeth Renaud, director of community services, laid out the project’s timeline at the meeting, from the original purchase of the property from the Department of Natural Resources in 2017, to a conceptual plan in 2018, and acquisition of the deed in 2019.

She said the township focused on the community center from 2019-24 and now is concentrating on the Lake Park. The park was put into the master plan in 2021.

Environmental studies were begun in 2025, along with public and board engagement.

Renaud said the project includes 110 parking spaces, two major buildings (one with a catering kitchen, restrooms, and meeting rooms), a boardwalk, playground area with a small splash pad, and a central sculpture plaza.

Renaud said supervisor Kevin McNamara said he wanted it to be “a cooler version of Tim Horton’s” as a place to hang out, “nothing against Tim Horton’s,” she added.

She showed renditions of the proposed construction.

Supervisor McNamara said there was $3.5 million in the budget for the project. He said if the cost is more than that, the project will be put aside to wait as a “shovel-ready” project and grants will be sought.

In other business at the April 7 meeting, the board:

• Approved the Wayne County Hazard Mitigation Plan as a part of the township’s official plans. The fire chief is charged with supervising the implementation of the plan;

• Approved the supervisor’s reappointments of Helen Wylie, Mary Korgel , and Delores Hogan to the Senior Endowment Committee with terms to expire Feb. 2, 2028;

• Heard trustee Kevin Martin read a proclamation signed by the supervisor recognizing Worker’s Memorial Day;

• Approved having Fisbeck do a study of the township’s existing EQ Basin and approved a Letter of Understanding with Panattoni, the developer, to pay in advance the cost of not to exceed $130,300. McNamara said since water is to be stored on site at the data center before being released at a certain rate into the South Huron Valley Utility Authority sewer system, this is to assure another location if more space is needed during wet conditions. He said the EQ Basin was built before his time and the township never used it. He said it will be nice to bring it up to standards so it could be used if ever needed;

• Approved the first reading of a zoning ordinance amendment to change the maximum cul-de-sac length in site condominium developments from 1,200 feet to 600 feet. Treasurer Sharry Budd, who sits on the planning commission, said the planners were concerned about having fire trucks have room to turn around, as well as the safety of the residents. The length will match other cul-de-sac length requirements in other ordinances;

• Approved the first reading of a zoning ordinance amendment on car wash developments, in response to the moratorium on car washes put in effect by the boards. This updated ordinance changes “car wash” to “vehicle wash”, requires a designated drying lane, and keeps vehicle washes at least a half-mile from each other. Because of the overlay district vehicle washes are no longer allowed on Belleville Road north of Tyler. Such developments who have already filed with the township are not affected by this change;

• Approved paying an amount not to exceed $69,950 to Fishbeck Engineers for professional engineering services related to the Haggerty Subdivision Sidewalk Ramp Replacement. McNamara said the replacements will be paid for with the $412,500 Community Development Block Grant the township received. “We’re getting real lucky in grants,” he said. The project is expected to be done by the end of the year; and

• Heard remarks from five members of the audience, all with negative statements on the data center plans and the township’s “catering to corporate greed.” One charged the board with not following appropriate protocol.