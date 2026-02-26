Editorial: Audience scolds school board for anti-ICE antics

A bag of trash picked up from the yard of St. Anthony Catholic Church was left on the floor before the Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education at its Feb. 23 regular meeting.

When public comment time came around, the bag with 22 water bottles and a cell phone was put before the board to show them what the Belleville High School demonstrators against ICE on Feb. 13 left on church property. Members of the school board were reminded they had supported the demonstration, which was put in place with the help of the BHS principal.

It was pointed out that only two students, who attend by internet, were on the church property with a truck and a big Trump sign, to give their opinion on the demonstration. The BHS students were flinging full water bottles at the students and could have caused concussions, one speaker said.

Language on the BHS signs carried outside included “F— Trump” and similar language was on signs in the school’s restrooms, they said. Teachers saw the signs, they told the board.

Other complaints were about Mamma K, a security guard, who was accused of grabbing a student’s bra to see if she had a wire and being responsible for students being withheld from lunch. They begged the board to intercede “before somebody gets hurt.”

Board vice-president Dionne Falconer told the speakers that School Supt. Kudlak would be in touch with them and take care of all their complaints.