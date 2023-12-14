VBT DDA Oks paying Wade Trim for Belleville Rd. Safety Plan services

The Van Buren Township Downtown Development Authority voted unanimously to approve the $56,000 professional services agreement with Wade Trim engineers for completion of the Belleville Road Corridor Safety & Complete Streets Plan.

Action was taken at the 45-minute DDA meeting on Nov. 28.

Van Buren Township received a $40,000 Planning Assistance Grant from SEMCOG which will fund this project in part, said DDA Executive Director Merrie Coburn.

The agreement states Wade Trim will provide “traffic engineering and transportation planning services for studying Belleville Road related to traffic operations and safety, truck routes, and non-motorized access.”

Director Coburn said the scope of the work is that VBT will conduct a corridor safety study and supplemental complete streets planning activities along Belleville Road, the primary north-south route through the township.

In other business at the Nov. 28 meeting, the DDA:

• After discussion informally agreed to keep taking orders for business banners until the end of the year. Coburn said so far she has 14 VBT businesses and four Belleville businesses interested, but those not in the district are in a holding pattern. She said there are 72 light poles and 70 businesses in the district alone. Cost is $150 per banner;

• Heard Coburn announce there have been 12 VBT DDA Small Business Resource Sessions over the last three months and 11 business owners attended the Nov. 16 small business panel discussion. DDA member Willis said the sessions have been great for her;

• Discussed the attempts to get easements along Belleville Road, with Coburn saying four out of 13 are showing hesitancy and haven’t said yes or no. Supervisor Kevin McNamara said they gave 30 days to reply and that has passed, but the township is still working with them. He said Wade Trim engineers is staking out the area needed, so people can see it for themselves. Secretary Chris Brown asked if the easement will make the property less or more valuable. He said for commercial probably moreso, but not for residential. Coburn said a lot of the parcels have U-drives and that would go away. If the owners do not accept the township’s offer for the easement, the township will go to court for condemnation, Supervisor McNamara said. “You’re encroaching on their land,” DDA member Victor Delibera said. McNamara said this board decided on widening Belleville Road to three lanes from Tyler to Ecorse but in the future there may be a need for four or five lanes. Brown said the sewer and water lines need to be replaced. When Delibera asked if there is a theme they are trying to focus on, DDA chairman Craig Atchinson said the theme is “walkability,” to have a lot of people walking around. Coburn said she would keep the DDA posted on the issue;

• Heard Coburn ask if the DDA could get polos or vests with the logo on them to identify members at events. Atchinson said awhile back they had them, but they are getting old now. Coburn said she got a price of $600, for $50 each and will bring a proposal to the DDA;

• Heard DDA member Joyce Rochowiak ask if they could have social get-together in December, since no regular meeting is scheduled. She said they could go to a restaurant or get it catered to the DDA building. Members were interested in the idea;

• Heard Deputy Supervisor Dan Selman say the township is seeking input on the design of the Denton Road Bridge. McNamara said he likes the idea of a covered wooden bridge, but others don’t agree;

• Was informed that more than 100 people attended the Light up the Park event at Harris Park on Nov. 15 and everyone had a candle. Also the Santa Paws already has six dogs signed up for the Dec. 9 event to get pictures with Santa; and

• Learned the DDA will host two informational meetings in December to meet PA 57 requirements. They will be held in person, as well as have a zoom option.