Court Watching

Clyde Martin

Clyde Martin, formerly of Flint and now serving time with the Michigan Department of Corrections, was present for his zoom hearing on Dec. 6 at 34th District Court. He is charged with possession of controlled substance/analogues on May 10, 2016 in Van Buren Township. His attorney said he is trying to settle the case. The probable cause conference was adjourned to Dec. 20 for a zoom hearing.

Tiana Marie Lewis

Tiana Marie Lewis of Van Buren Township was due for her remote pretrial on Dec. 6 on a charge of operating with a blood alcohol content of .17 or more and operating while intoxicated with an occupant less than 16 years of age on Feb. 15, 2023 in the city of Belleville. Her remote pretrial was reset for Dec. 27. Personal bond is $10,000.

Ayden Tyeler Clark

Ayden Tyeler Clark, 29, of Van Buren Township was charged with possession of Methamphetamine/Ecstasy on Dec. 30, 2021 in the city of Belleville. His probable cause conference was Dec. 6. Personal bond is $2,000. His preliminary exam was set for Feb. 21, 2024.

Ryan Patrick Sarna

Ryan Patrick Sarna of Whitmore Lake had his remote pretrial in 34th District Court on Dec. 6 for a charge of domestic violence on Nov. 23 in Sumpter Township. Personal bond is $20,000 and he is to have no contact with the victim. The final pretrial is Jan. 3, 2024.

Ajayu Tramaine Stovall

Ajay Tramaine Stovall, 30, of Ypsilanti was scheduled for his probable cause conference on Dec. 6 for possession of narcotics and child abuse on Nov. 24 in Van Buren Township.

His preliminary exam was set for Jan. 17. Personal bond is $20,000.