VBT announces website domain name change

Van Buren Township announces it has moved to a new official website domain, vbtmi.gov.

This change is intended to enhance the township’s online security and reinforce its identity as a government entity.

“The new domain name reflects our township’s branding; it’s memorable and conveys a positive vibe,” said township supervisor Kevin McNamara. “Day-to-day township operations will remain unaffected,” he said.

To learn more about Van Buren Township, visit vbtmi.gov .