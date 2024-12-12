VBT board presents proclamation honoring Trustee Sherry Frazier

Whereas, Sherry Frazier has been a Van Buren Township resident for over 42 years; and

Whereas, Sherry Frazier is wife to Wayne (d. 2011), a former teacher in the Van Buren Public Schools, mother to William, Andrew and Suanna Frazier-Abbasi, and grandmother and great-grandmother to her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and

Whereas, Sherry Frazier has dedicated herself to her education by receiving a Bachelor’s Degree in Secondary Education from Eastern Michigan University, an Education Specialist Certificate from Wayne State University, and a Master’s Degree in Library Science from the University of Michigan; and

Whereas, Sherry Frazier has had many careers including as a librarian at the Fred C. Fischer Library, an educator in the Plymouth-Canton School District and Trenton Public School, and as a Licensed Realtor; and

Whereas, Sherry Frazier has dedicated herself towards the betterment of her community by serving on the Belleville Area Council for the Arts; the Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education from 1984 to 1994 and 2000 to 2016 for a total of 26 years; and

Whereas, Sherry Frazier has been appointed to many boards, including an appointment to the Wayne Oakland Library Federation Board from 1990 to 1992, an appointment to the White House Conference on Libraries from 1988 to 1990, and was appointed to RESA – the Regional Education System Association; and

Whereas, Sherry Frazier began serving on the Board of Trustees for Van Buren Township in November of 2016 and completed her final term in 2024 for a total of 8 years service;

It is Resolved, On this, the 3rd day of December, 2024, the Van Buren Township Board of Trustees hereby recognize the achievements of Sherry Frazier and commend her many years of service to the community and especially her 8 years of dedicated public service to the citizens of Van Buren Township as a Trustee and wish her the greatest luck in her future endeavors.

Kevin McNamara, Supervisor

Sharry Budd, Treasurer

Leon Wright, Clerk

Kevin Martin, Trustee

Donald Boynton, Jr., Trustee

Bryon Kelley, Trustee

William Frazier, Trustee