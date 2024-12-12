Van Buren Eagles set New Year’s Eve party

The Van Buren Eagles #3996 will hold its annual New Year’s Eve Party on Dec. 31 at its lodge at 9961 Beck Rd., Van Buren Township.

There will be live music with the Saddle Rock Band and a catered dinner featuring brisket, pork loin, or chicken, along with pizza, champagne, and a balloon drop at midnight.

Tickets are $40 if purchased before Dec. 15 and $45 if purchased later. Tickets are available at the Eagles or through Paypal:www.foe3996.com .