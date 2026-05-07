Three new Distinguished Graduates installed in BHS ceremony

The Belleville High School Distinguished Graduates for 2025-26 were installed in ceremonies at the BHS auditorium on Friday, April 24.

They are Shelly Brown-Chudzinski, Class of 1993; Constance Cook Testorelli, Class of 1977; and Katherine Toth Hay, Class of 1963.

The Distinguished Graduate program was enacted by the Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education on Sept. 8, 1997 to recognize the honorable and worthy graduates who have brought distinction to the school and community

Recipients are honored annually at the high school’s National Honor Society Induction in April to provide a connection between the community, the students who presently attend BHS, and the alumni who serves as role models for success.

The new Distinguished Graduates were described in the evening’s program with the following accolades.

Shelly Brown-Chudzinski

Shelly, a lifelong resident of Belleville and a proud 1993 graduate of BHS, has demonstrated an enduring commitment to the community she calls home. Inspired by her father’s example of community pride, she has continued that legacy through both her professional work and volunteer service. Since 1999, Shelly has served families with compassion and dedication through her work at David C. Brown Funeral Home.

Shelly graduated from Adrian College in 1997 and later earned her degree from Wayne State University in 2001, further strengthening her commitment to excellence in her field. She has taken on leadership roles professionally, including serving as District President of the Michigan Funeral Directors Association, and contributes to the future of her profession as a practicum site host for Wayne State University’s Mortuary Science Program.

Deeply involved in her community, Shelly has been an active member of the Jaycees, Belleville Women’s Club, Huron Valley Conservation Club, and the Chamber of Commerce, as well as a longtime member of the Moose and Eagles. She also leads and hosts remembrance ceremonies and community events that provide comfort, connection, and support for those experiencing loss.

Shelly and her husband, James Chudzinski, are the proud parents of four sons. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, boating on Belleville Lake, traveling, and creative pursuits such as card making and scrapbooking. Whether through her profession or her volunteer efforts, Shelly’s compassion, leadership, and dedication have made a lasting impact on the Belleville community.

Constance Cook Testorelli

Connie Cook Testorelli, a proud graduate of BHS class of 1977, has dedicated her life to service, education, and family. During her time in high school, she was actively involved in the school community, contributing to the yearbook, serving as a class officer, and participating in both the Spanish Club 4-H Clubs.

While still in high school, Connie met her husband, Jim, while working at McDonald’s in Romulus. Together, they built a beautiful life, raising seven children and now celebrating ten grandchildren. Connie remained deeply involved in her children’s lives, contributing countless hours to 4-H, serving as a Band Camp Head Chaperone, supporting school plays, organizing fundraisers, and coordinating Homecoming activities. Through it all, she exemplified what it means to be a devoted mother and wife.

Following graduation, Connie attended Wayne State University with aspirations of becoming a physical therapist. However, guided by her passion for helping others, she transferred to Eastern Michigan University, where she earned her degree in Special Education. She began her career through student teaching and substitute teaching, laying the foundation for what would become an extraordinary journey in education.

Connie’s professional career at BHS has been marked by excellence, leadership, and unwavering dedication. She has served in numerous roles and currently holds the position of Special Education Coordinator. In recognition of her outstanding contributions, she was honored as Teacher of the Year.

Throughout her distinguished career, Connie has been a tireless advocate for students with diverse needs. She embodies inclusivity, compassion, and creativity, ensuring that every student feels seen, valued, and supported. Whether developing Individualized Education Plans (IEPs), collaborating with families and staff, or implementing innovative programs, Connie consistently goes above and beyond to ensure student success.

Connie Cook Testorelli’s legacy is one of profound impact. Her dedication to education, her service to the community, and her influence on countless students and families have left an enduring mark that cannot be measured. She is a shining example of what it means to lead with heart, and her contributions will be felt for generations to come.

Katherine Toth Hay

Kathy’s life is defined by service, leadership, and an unwavering commitment to others. She enlisted in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam conflict, serving stateside and gaining valuable training that would shape her future career. Following her military service, she joined the Ann Arbor Police Department as a communications operator and later broke barriers as one of the department’s first uniformed female officers. Serving on road patrol, she not only protected her community but also played a key role in advocating for policy changes that advanced equality for women in law enforcement, particularly in uniform standards.

Kathy’s deep connection to the military runs through every aspect of her life. As a veteran, the daughter of two service members, a military spouse, and a military mother, her dedication to supporting those who serve is both personal and profound. She has devoted countless hours to honoring and assisting veterans, most notably through her instrumental work in securing funding for the first Fisher House at the VA Hospital in Ann Arbor. This vital facility provides a home away from home for military families while their loved ones receive medical care. In recognition of her leadership and lasting impact, she has served on the board of directors for Fisher House Michigan and holds the distinguished title of Director Emerita. She continues to serve as a liaison, connecting veterans in need with organizations that provide critical support.

As president of the Chelsea Rotary Club, she has championed initiatives that provide scholarships, promote environmental stewardship, support economic development for underprivileged women in Africa, and contribute to the global eradication of polio. She is currently leading efforts to make Chelsea a dementia-friendly community. Kathy also founded and chairs the Rotary Highway Cleanup Project and established the Panera Donation Program benefiting St. Louis Center in Grass Lake. Her commitment to service extends to her role as a board member and donor for the Reinhart Charitable Foundation. In recognition of her extraordinary contributions to the community, Kathy was honored with the 2024 Ann Arbor Area Board of Realtors Good Neighbor Award.

Through a lifetime of service to her country, her community, and those in need, Kathy exemplifies leadership, compassion, and a legacy of meaningful impact.

National Honor Society Inductees

Also on Friday, the following BHS students were inducted into the National Honor Society: Lia Achonduh, Daniya Alrawas, Chace Barr, Devyn Battle, Alaya Charles, Aliyah Collins, Addison Deline, John Derrick, Jeremy Durr, Jacob Finfrock, Hosanna Goff, David Hamel, Ashley Hickey, Nyjah Hunter, Laila Isaac, Devin Johnson, Lawrence Jones, Jr., Isabella LeCouffe, Katherine Loria, Violette Mallari, Derricka Martin, Ayden McCormick, Cydney Means, Ariana Mizer, Brooklynn Nelson, Sophia Petty, Camila Romero, Keira Scott, Madelynn Similo, Kennedy Stokes, Owen Underwood, Isaac Watson, Reagan Woods.