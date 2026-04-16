Van Buren Township fire destroys mobile home of mother, son

Jessica Kaba and her son Eddie, 13, woke up just before 7:30 a.m., Saturday, April 11, to the sounds of a fire in their home on Roger Avenue in Town and Country Mobile Home Estates.

The park is located at 51005 Old Michigan Ave. in Van Buren Township, said fire chief David McInally, who was out of state at the time.

The two made it out of the home along with one of their cats. Their other cats were unaccounted for.

The home was destroyed and, reportedly, the mother and son escaped with just the clothes on their backs. They suffered some smoke inhalation so they were taken to a hospital for treatment. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help them with basic needs.

Jessica Kaba is employed as an administrative assistant at Rawsonville Elementary School.

Deputy fire chief Andy Lenaghan said the cause of the fire is under investigation, but it has been determined where it started. He said there was slight damage to the trailers on two sides of the burning home, with some melted siding.

He said the department got the call between 7:30 and 7:45 a.m. and they extinguished the blaze. Crews left the scene about 10 a.m. Deputy Lenaghan said Van Buren Township Fire Department was assisted by fire departments from Ypsilanti Township and Canton Township.

“The guys did a real good job,” he said of the way the fire fighters hooked up the hoses.