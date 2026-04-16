U-Haul Rental equipment available at Willow Party Store

U-Haul Co. of Michigan announces that Willow Party Store, at the corner of Sumpter and Willow roads in Sumpter Township, has signed on as a U-Haul® neighborhood dealer.

Willow Party Store will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks and moving supplies.

Normal business hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Reserve U-Haul products at this location by calling (734) 256-4017 or visiting https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Belleville-MI-48111/021021/ .

Willow Party Store owner Arjun Ajbani said he is proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Wayne County.