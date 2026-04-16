Lisha Lewis seeks votes to become Ms. Michigan Corporate America

Lisha Lewis of Van Buren Township is asking for votes for the “Audience Choice Award” as she seeks to become Ms. Michigan Corporate America in the state competition on April 25 in Troy.

She has been confirmed as a contestant representing Van Buren Township in the Ms. Michigan Corporate America 2026 competition, with a platform centered on empowerment, community advancement, and amplifying the voices of those she serves.

Lewis rose to the rank of Senior Master Sergeant, earned by only 2% of women in the Air Force. She dedicated 34 years to military service, including a year-long combat tour in Afghanistan and deployments across more than 13 countries.

In her final assignment, she served as base human resource advisor to the general commander, focusing on retention, professional development, and strengthening diversity, equity, and inclusion across the force.

After retiring from active duty, Lewis served in the Air Force Reserve and Michigan National Guard. She graduated from the Specs Howard School of Broadcast Arts, became a senior sales and marketing account manager for Detroit’s largest broadcast company for 15 years, and earned degrees in logistics and business management.

She later served over 22 years as a logistics manager for the Department of Defense, before transitioning full-time into entrepreneurship.

Lewis is connected to her community as an active church member and mother to two sons, Brandon and Joseph, and grandmother to Journee.

“It’s ‘Audience Choice Award’ time,” she said this week. “Please support my journey to become the next Ms. Michigan Coporate America, and cast your votes for me.”

To vote, you can log onto: https://dempsi.com/vote.php?ID-D5002; or go to her social pages on Facebook, Instagram, Linkedin, or YouTube; or text her at (734) 604-5882 and she’s send you a link. She said you can vote from anywhere in the world.

The public is invited to attend the state competition in person at the Michigan State University Education Center, 811 W. Square Lake Rd., Troy. Doors open at 4 p.m. on April 25 and competition is at 6 p.m. The state winner moves on to national competition.