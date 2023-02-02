Van Buren Public Schools cut ribbon on new medical clinic

On Monday, Jan. 30, shortly after 9 a.m., the school board and some staff members and friends gathered to cut the ribbon to officially open the medical clinic / pharmacy at McBride Middle School.

School Supt. Pete Kudlak, who did the cutting, said the clinic was three to four years in the making and takes advantage of the district’s self-insurance to have more control of the cost of health care. Supt. Kudlak said they pay monthly for employees who are participating and no insurance money is used, so it costs the district less.

He said the savings snowball as more people use the clinic, which is at the side door next to the school parking lot. Greg Gray of SET SEG (School Employees Trust/School Employers Group) is agent for the district and helped to set up the program. A former classroom was converted into the clinic. Kudlak said this service helps in attraction and retention of employees.