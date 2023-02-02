Atchinson Ford named CARFAX Top-Rated Dealer

Atchinson Ford Sales, Inc. has earned the distinction of a CARFAX Top-Rated Dealer.

This is the fourth year CARFAX is celebrating dealerships around the country for exceptional customer service based on verified reviews. The 2022 CARFAX Top-Rated Dealers received an average of 4.5 starts out of a possible five.

“These dealers have been recognized by CARFAX consumers as the best of the best when it comes to building trust and transparency,” said Gregg Cleary, CARFAX vice president of Dealer Business.

“They truly set the bar high for customer care. CARFAX has more than 4.1 million verified ratings and reviews and dealers earn the Top-Rated distinction strictly from that verified feedback. We want to make it easier for people looking to buy or service a car to know they’re in good hands.”

You can look for Atchinson Ford Sales Inc. 2022 CARFAX Top-Rated Dealer recognition on the CARFAX Vehicle History Reports they provide to their customers.

CARFAX, part of S&P Global Mobility, helps millions of people every day shop, buy, service and sell used cars with vehicle history information, including used-car listings, car care, and based value.