Two lanes closed on westbound I-94 locally on Nov. 15-16

Weather permitting, crews will close the middle lane of westbound I-94 from Belleville to Rawsonville roads starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, to install pavement markings for the ongoing pilot project to develop a shared connected and automated vehicle (CAV) travel lane.

This work zone currently has one continuous lane closure expected in place through mid-December. The additional lane closure will be in place during off-peak hours (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) Wednesday, Nov. 15, and Thursday, Nov. 16.

Additional information on the CAV pilot project can be found on the MDOT website.