BHS football wins Regional title, in Semi-Finals on Saturday, Nov. 18

The Belleville High School Varsity Boys’ football team beat Northville High School on Saturday at the BHS field for the regional title and now will progress to the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) District 1 Semi Finals.

At 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, BHS will play Davison at Novi High School in the Semi Finals. Tickets must be purchased through gofan.com . Novi will charge $5 cash per vehicle to park in their lot. Gates open at noon.

After that game, the final championship game is set for 7 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 26, at Ford Field in Detroit.