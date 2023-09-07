0

News

Volunteers needed for hospice work in Canton Township area

Volunteers are being sought by Oakland Hospice for the Canton Township area.
Jeanne Edwards, volunteer coordinator, said there are many opportunities to serve the hospice organization: volunteers for patients, administrative office, crafts, pet therapy, and for veterans.
Edwards said Oakland Hospice, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary, provides a uniquely tailored, comprehensive program for people with a life-limiting illness, as well as support for their loved ones.
Call Edwards to get started at (947) 254-3128.

— Rosemary K. Otzman

Independent Editor

Leave a comment