City approves buying Chevy Tahoe to replace police car

Explaining that Belleville’s 2018 Ford Interceptor blew its engine and would be expensive to repair, Police Chief Kris Faull told the city council on May 6 that she wanted to purchase a GM Chevy Tahoe to replace it.

She said she got a demo vehicle for officers to drive around and she got rave reviews from them on the space inside.

Chief Faull said the Fords that they had been buying were too tight because of where the computer had to sit and officers had to sit a little askew, which hurt their backs.

Although she found there weren’t any 2024 Tahoes available in Michigan now, she was able to find three in Kentucky and a car would cost $55,406 plus $500 for shipping.

She said it would cost about $1,800 more to outfit the new car and another $5,500 for the cage.

The council unanimously approved the outright purchase of the vehicle.

Also, at the almost two-hour meeting and May 6, the council:

• Was introduced to new police officer Jeffrey Gueli, who retired from Van Buren Township police and worked elsewhere before beginning work in Belleville. New officer Boudreau was on the agenda to be introduced as well, but was unable to be present;

• Heard comments on the proposed fire budget from Fire Chief Brian Loranger and the proposed police budget by Police Chief Faull;

• Approved the second reading and final adoption of the amendment to Ordinance 24-002 on Animals, without discussion;

• Approved the Hydrocorp Cross-Connection Control Program, as required by law, to be sent to EGLE. Cost is $10,368;

• Took no action on a Accessible Pedestrian Signal quote in the amount of $10,043.92 for Third and Main, proposed in response to a request by a blind resident last year. Tyrone said he relies on engine noises to know when it is safe to cross the streets in town. He lives on North Liberty Street and the mayor asked if he uses that crossing and the city manager said he didn’t know, but they couldn’t get a signal for Liberty and Third because there is no traffic light there. The mayor asked for more information, especially from Tyrone on whether he uses that crossing, and the possibility of a grant;

• Approved the purchase of replacement phones, new tablets, and T-Mobile Cell Phone plan for the DPS and city council. City Manager Smith said the personal phones and tablets of council members that they use can be the subject of Freedom of Information Act requests when used for city business and their personal phones could be confiscated when subpoenaed. This will cost the city $200 more per month;

• Tabled the purchase of ESRI ArcGIS licenses for more information. The proposal was to purchase viewer licenses in the amount of $1,875;

• Authorized the police chief to join the “Hope Not Handcuffs” program that offers Angels to help people with drug and alcohol problems. Van Buren Township police recently joined in the program. There is no cost to Belleville. Mayor Pro-Tem Bates asked about the treats given to the people who apply for help as they wait for their Angels. She would like to reach out to the community to donate treats for the project;

• Approved the low bid of $3,300 of United Outdoor Services on Rawsonville Road to clear trees and growth around the DPW building that is causing problems. City Manager Smith had recommended the high bid of TNT, at $7,600, explaining the city had never worked with the low bidder before. Vena’s Nursery had bid $7,000;

• Established the annual permit fee for Mobile Food Vending at $300, with food vendors at festivals under the auspices of the festivals and having no city fee. Mayor Pro Tem Kelly Bates said she thought the $500 fee proposed by City Manager Smith was too high and the rest of the council agreed;

• Approved accounts payable of $310,567.70 and departmental expenditures over $500 for: Atchinson Ford Sales, $1,026.08, to repair rescue vehicle; Cadillac Asphalt, $893, for road repair; Hennessey Engineers, $5,710, engineering for Harbour Pointe road work; MacQueen and Fire Store, $26,261, equipment for new fire engine; Metro Environmental, $1,488.75, clear clogged drains; TNT Tree Service, $1,950, remove dead tree on Henry St. west of South St.; and Western Wayne County Fire Department Mutual Aid Association, $10,000, dues;

• Approved a resolution that was not on the agenda but was sent to council members on Sunday. City Manager Smith said Van Buren Township had asked the city to oppose the redistricting of the senate district that splits VBT into two senate districts, 4 to the south (with Belleville and Sumpter Township) and 5 to the north. This would give VBT two senators. Assistant city manager Steve Jones said the city is working better with VBT than it has in years and Mayor Voigt agreed that the city has the best relationship with VBT that it has ever had;

• Heard Victoria Commons resident Tom Jones complain about Mayor Pro-Tem Bates’ pickup truck continuing to be parked in the fire lane. He said he came last October to complain about it and nothing was done. He said this was discussed again at the recent Homeowners Association meeting. He said for 28 years no car parked there and now it’s OK since the police aren’t taking care of it. He also mentioned a commercial truck parked in a driveway overnight, traffic from parents dropping off and picking up students from Owen school, and problems with the traffic signs and sidewalks. DPS Director Rick Rutherford asked him to go out together with him and point out what the problems were and he said he would;

• Heard Becky Hasen say the curbcut at 337 Main St. was supposed to be eliminated when the commercial building was constructed but it hasn’t been done. Mayor Voigt said it is a mystery since it has been eight years and Davenport said it would take care of it. He asked the administration to look into it; and

• Heard Councilman Randy Priest ask about a “water hole” at 123 E. Columbia Ave. that holds water for three days after a rain and another on E. Huron River Dr. He asked for the sidewalks to be fixed. Rutherford said those were county drainage issues. The mayor asked the administration to come up with a plan and if the city has to put pressure on Wayne County it should do it.