Three BHS athletes win state medals

Belleville High School had three students who earned state medals in last weekend’s final competition in Michigan High School Athletic Association Track & Field. Schmar Gamble won fifth place in the 300m hurdles; Jaiden Smith won eighth place in the 400m dash and sixth place in the 200m dash (Jaiden also set a new school record with a time of 21.84 in his preliminary round of the 200m dash); and Iyana Stephens won eighth place in the discus. Also taking part in the state competition were Kevin Simes, Colin Williams, and Jason Graddy.