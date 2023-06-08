VBT fire dept. cleans up oil spill, police respond to altercation at motel

On Saturday evening, Van Buren Township police noticed approximately 4-5 gallons of oil in the intersection of Quirk Road and the I-94 North Service Drive. Deputy Police Chief Joshua Monte said the VBT Fire Department, along with the Wayne County Roads, worked to mitigate the spill.

Neighbors said the road was closed down for several hours.

On Monday, police responded to a disturbance at the Red Oak Inn on the North I-94 Service Dr., Deputy Chief Monte said. There was an altercation between two parties and one discharged Mace into the face of the other. The person discharging the Mace is a juvenile, Monte said.