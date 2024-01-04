Sumpter Twp. approves $339,375 to relocate Rawsonville water line

At its regular meeting on Nov. 28, the Sumpter Township Board of Trustees approved the lowest qualified bid of Diversified Excavating and Site Utilities for relocation of a water line on Rawsonville Road that had been misplaced some 50 years ago.

The total cost is $339,375, which includes $288,583.46 for Diversified, plus 10% contingency which brings it up to $317,441.74, and $21,938 for Hennessey Engineers for project management.

Trustee Matt Oddy said federal ARPA funds will cover the lion’s share of that expense. Attorney Young is looking into getting experts to help document what went wrong to support a township damage claim.