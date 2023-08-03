State Rep. Reggie Miller responds to recall efforts over hate crime bill

Recall petitions have been filed against at least six Democratic representatives in the Michigan Legislature, including Rep. Reggie Miller, D-31, of Van Buren Township. Two Republicans also have been targeted.

“This recall is in response to my support for HB 4474, bipartisan legislation that seeks to limit hate crimes in our state,” Rep. Miller said in a news release.

“While there has been a large amount of misinformation surrounding this bill, I firmly stand by my vote. This recall is the latest in a slew of attempts by radical groups to undermine democracy and the voices of the citizens who elected me to represent and advocate for our community,” Miller said.

“I’m very proud of all that we have accomplished in just six months since taking office such as repealing the retirement tax, expanding the working families tax credit, and passing the most comprehensive budget in Michigan’s history which included over $15 million for local infrastructure projects such as the Denton Road Bridge and Causeway Repair and the Milan Wastewater Treatment Plant.

“I am saddened and angered to see such blatant disrespect and disregard for democracy evidenced through this recall attempt,” the news release continued. “While Michigan’s recall law is an important option available to citizens to hold representatives accountable for wrongdoing, it is not intended to overturn the will of the majority of voters.

“I’m humbled by the outpouring of support we’ve received in response to this baseless attack. This will not distract me from my service on behalf of Wayne, Washtenaw, Lenawee and Monroe counties,” she concluded.

Former Van Buren Township Trustee Reggie Miller was elected state representative in November and began serving in January of 2023.

Her news release was submitted by Jackson Pahle, Miller’s chief of staff. Pahle also was recently appointed a member of the Van Buren Township Planning Commission.

According to reports in Bridge Michigan, six first-term House Democrats and two Republicans are facing recall efforts over votes they’ve taken on gun reform, hate crimes and confirming legislative leadership.

House Democrats announced on July 17 that five lawmakers — Reps. Betsy Coffia of Traverse City, Sharon MacDonell of Troy, Jennifer Conlin of Ann Arbor, Reggie Miller of Van Buren Township and Jaime Churches of Wyandotte — had recalls filed against them.

Republican Rep. Cam Cavitt of Cheboygan confirmed he also received a recall petition for supporting a procedural vote to name Rep. Joe Tate, D-Detroit, as House speaker.

Later, another Democrat, Noah Arbit of West Bloomfield and another Republican, Donni Steele of Orion, were added to the recall list.

Recall petitions targeting Democrats focus on their support of hot-button issues: Coffia and MacDonell for “red flag” gun legislation signed this spring by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer; Conlin, Miller and Churches for the expansion of the state hate crimes law to include LGBTQ residents.

The petitions were filed by local Republican activists or past candidates for office in the sitting lawmakers’ districts.

On Aug. 1, Michigan’s Board of State Canvassers was set to meet to determine whether the petitions can proceed. Before organizers can begin collecting signatures, the board must review whether the recall language is clear, factual and addresses conduct that occurred while the lawmakers were in office.

In a statement, House Speaker Tate said House Democrats are taking the recall threats seriously and will “fully support and defend those targeted.”

If even one of those recalls makes it to the ballot, it could jeopardize Democrats’ newly won control of the House, the Bridge report said. There currently are 56 Democrats and 54 Republicans in the House.

A public official facing recall would need to fend off challenges from opposing political parties at the next scheduled election, and the winner would serve out the rest of the term.

But Michigan recall rules make it hard to oust a sitting lawmaker. To get the recall efforts on local ballots, organizers would have to collect thousands of signatures in 60 days — enough to match or exceed the 25% of total votes for governor in each district in the 2022 election.