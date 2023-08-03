VBT DDA reconsiders Christmas lights

At the end of its July 25 regular meeting, Van Buren Township Downtown Development Authority chairman Craig Atchinson asked if the board would like to revisit Christmas lights.

The item was not on the agenda, but chairman Atchinson said the $12,000 cost paid for Christmas lights disturbed him. He asked if board members wouldn’t like to revisit that and look at something different.

He said in the past they bought a Christmas display from Frankenmuth and the items were destroyed.

Board members said they liked the Christmas lights which gave everyone a good feeling.

The board didn’t take any formal action but directed Executive Director Merrie Coburn to get some pricing.

Atchinson asked the board to think of other ideas to create a focal point at the park.

Board members said they are not opposed to holiday lighting but want to make sure the DDA is checking pricing before the board is asked to approve a contract with a company.

In other business at the July 25 meeting, the DDA board:

• Voted to change the meeting time until the end of the year to 3 p.m., from the previous 5:30 p.m. The meeting time is at the discretion of the chairman. Because of having problems with getting a quorum and having to wait a half hour to begin for two meetings in a row, the July 26 meeting was held at 3 p.m. and they had a quorum by 3:02 p.m. Joyce Rochowiak said because of her greenhouse business she wouldn’t be able to come at 3 p.m. from April through July because she’d be selling flowers, but other months she could make it. Victor Delibera said it was important for all members to be able to come and their businesses should not be interfered with;

• Approved the low quote of five of Superior Concrete at $10,250 to clean and reseal all existing stamped concrete on the DDA property located at 10151 Belleville Rd. The original contractor, Norway Landscape, did the work two years ago. Its cost for this year was $13,900, so at the June meeting the board tabled action and asked for additional quotes;

• Approved the 2023 amended and 2024 proposed DDA budgets, which now are passed on to the township board to consider during budget sessions in August and approval by the end of the year. The DDA’s finance committee met on July 17 to finalize the budget. Township Supervisor Kevin McNamara said that Executive Director Coburn will get a 3% raise, following the AFSCME contract. She said she was hired at $80,000 and this will move her to $82,400. The only major expenses anticipated for 2023 are the already expensed $1.137 million for the multi-use theater in the community center and the right-of-way acquisitions for the Belleville Road Widening Project, which are anticipated more than $575,000. Income for 2024 is expected to be slightly higher than in 2023 because of the rise in taxable value. “We’re in good shape,” said chairman Atchinson, noting that the ending balance is more than $5 million, which is “fantastic” ;

• Approved the building-use application of The Sweetest Delivery for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23. Vershion Butler of Van Buren Township said the meeting will bring together women of deceased children to discuss ways they are using to recover. Butler said a minister and clinical psychiatrist will be on hand. Coburn said the DDA charges $25 to use the building with a $100 damage deposit that is returned if there is no damage. She said she would come in to open and close the building, although the locks allow that to be done by computer. The DDA said for her to use her discretion and there is no need for her to be there;

• Approved the scope of work proposed by Wade Trim engineers for not to exceed $47,500 for submittal of the MDOT/SEMCOG Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) Grant. This is for development of a consistent pedestrian pathway along Tyler Road east of Belleville Road. This project will develop a 1.5-mile, non-motorized path within the DDA district to enable safe pedestrian and bike travel from residential neighborhoods on the eastern side of the township to the new community center. The proposed project will complement the recently awarded Safer Streets for All grant of $384,900 to the township for the sidewalk gaps on Tyler Road west of Haggerty;

• Heard Coburn report she had talked with Ken Voigt of Belleville about the suggestion the DDA offer poles in its streetscape to give enough room for all the Belleville High School seniors to have their banners hung at once, starting in Belleville and running into Van Buren Township. She said Voigt told her there were 225 banners, 18”x48”, and the cost of $10 each has been covered by the Belleville Yacht Club. There is a question of who would hang the banners in the township, since in Belleville volunteers do that. She said Voigt suggested the DDA might also partner with the Belleville Area Council for the Arts for their art banners, which are $5 each. Atchinson also suggested businesses might want to advertise on banners on poles in front of their businesses. Coburn said she is looking into it;

• Learned the DTE gas line through the DDA’s landscaping at Ecorse and Belleville roads has been discussed with DTE and DTE said it would restore the landscaping to its original design. This project to bring a second gas line into the township is due to be complete by October;

• Heard Coburn report that Wade Trim is working to complete the design concept changes suggested and also working to create an overlay rendering of what the Belleville Road Widening Project will look like when complete. She has been advised that funding for the project made it out of committee and in the House bill the amount was only for $500,000. Staff will continue discussion with Wayne County for the possibility of advance construction for future years of TEDFC funding;

• Was advised people have asked for benches to be put along the streetscape between Harmony Lane and the bridge for walkers, possibly on the former DNR property;

• Heard Coburn say she is bringing a food truck to Harris Park every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the food is really good; and

• Heard DDA member Rochowiak say the Belleville Rotary will have its annual fund-raising Rubber Ducky Race on Aug. 17. She said she and other Rotarians are selling tickets at $5 each for 1,100 plastic, yellow ducks. If it is stormy and they can’t be in the lake, the Rotary holds a raffle.