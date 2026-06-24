Red Cross Blood Drive has incentives at Denton Faith UMC on June 26

Denton Faith United Methodist Church, 6020 Denton Rd., Van Buren Township, is holding a Red Cross Blood Drive from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Friday, June 26.

A $20 e-gift card, Cedar Point tickets while they last, and other incentives will be available for donors.

For more information, call (734) 483-2276 or email [email protected] .

The church’s website is www.faithchurchdenton.com .