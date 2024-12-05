Public invited to installation of full-time Trinity rector on Dec. 10

By Sharon Claytor Peters

Trinity Episcopal Church, 11575 Belleville Rd., welcomes the public to the installation of its newly appointed, full-time rector, Rev. George “Chip” Dischinger, on Dec. 10 at 7 p.m.

“Rev Chip,” as he is called, first came to Trinity Belleville in February of 2023 on a part-time basis, and the church is pleased to now celebrate his move to a full-time basis.

Rev Chip was born and raised in Rochester, NY, after which he attended West Virginia University, then graduated from North Carolina State University. He worked in the pharmaceutical industry for many years in Salisbury, NC, before he was called to ordained ministry.

He earned his Master’s of Divinity from Hood Theological Seminary in Salisbury, and completed further seminary studies in Berkley, CA. He then moved to Detroit, worked for several years, and was ordained as an Episcopal priest in 2022. After serving in churches in Ann Arbor and Jackson, he was called to Trinity Episcopal Belleville.

In Rev. Chip’s own words, “I came, felt a call to serve in this remarkable place, Belleville, and look forward to meeting and working with as many of you as God gives me the grace to do so.”

The installation service will be presided over by the Bishop of the Episcopal Dioceses of Michigan, the Rev. Bonnie Perry.