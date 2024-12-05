Belleville city council changes meeting time, purchasing procedures

After voters approved changing parts of the Belleville City Charter in the Nov. 5 election, the city council moved forward on Dec. 2 and adjusted the council meeting time and its purchasing policy as of Jan. 1.

The council will meet on the same days as previously, on the first and third Mondays of each month, but that will be at 6:30 p.m., instead of 7:30 p.m.

City manager Jason Smith said he will present a calendar for the year for approval at the next meeting, after he has checked holidays and come up with appropriate dates.

City manager Smith had proposed changing the meeting night from the regular Monday to a Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday. He said many holidays are on Mondays and the meetings have to be changed.

Mayor Ken Voigt said changing the date will interfere with the schedule of local municipal meetings that the Independent attends and, “It’s important to be in the paper.”

As the council moved into changing the city purchasing policy, Mayor Voigt said, “The charter is revised and we no longer are bound by 40-year-old limits.”

The council voted to allow the city manager to spend up to $5,000 one time and anything over $5,000 must come to the council first. Anything over $10,000 must go out for bids.

Department heads may spend up to $2,500 with permission from the city manager, and this will include no contracts.

In other business at the Dec. 2 meeting, the council:

• Discussed the time clock system the city manager brought to the council for discussion. The details were not presented until just before the meeting started. Smith said he and assistant city manager Steve Jones have worked on lapses in accountability in the Department of Public Services and “pretty much across the board.” Smith recommended 50 licenses to cover the DPS, city hall (PD and city offices) and possibly the fire department. Cost would be $14,520 and a monthly charge. The system from City Works integrates with the software in use and keeps track of paid time off, making accountability for hours for payroll for a total of about 36 people. Councilman Jeremiah Beebe said there are other programs that are cheaper and Mayor Voigt directed Smith to bring other formats to the next meeting;

• Approved the $1,576 quote from Snider Electric to update DPS electrical power in the break room. Smith said the overhead lighting needs work and building code wiring is required, with some removed. He said the new cabinets have been delivered;

• Tabled a proposal from K Springer Media for social media services for the city. Smith said the city has created a Facebook page, but it’s very bland and has more “just the facts” type of contact. He said Jones hired Kathleen Springer for the DDA and she could create and manage the site longterm, to help maintain the reputation the city wants. He recommended approval of her proposal. He said approving a content manager, especially one that is also utilized by the DDA, creates a synchronized message across the city. Mayor Voigt said the goal is to better communicate with the residents. Councilwoman Kelly Bates said she doesn’t have social media and she would like a demonstration. Councilman Beebe said he doesn’t see the value of social media. She proposed $800 for page creation and Meta Verification and then $800 a month, with additional ala cart services listed;

• Approved re-appointments of John Winter and Denise Baker to terms on the Downtown Development Authority, with terms to expire Dec. 31, 2028;

• Approved a resolution in support of House Bills 4274 and 4275, as requested by the Michigan Municipal League, which was lobbying to get the bills passed in the Lame Duck session in Lansing. The bills create the Revenue Sharing Trust Fund which Mayor Voigt said makes the revenue stream more reliable. He said in the 1990s there was a major cut by the state that left municipalities hanging;

• Approved joining the Washtenaw Area Mutual Aid Council for the fire department, an annual agreement;

• Heard Ruth Kessel of Victoria Commons thank the DPS for doing the trees and sidewalks in the subdivision; and

• Heard Mayor Voigt say Winter Fest is this weekend and Santa is coming to town. He said the Belleville High School Jazz Band will play at the high school on Thursday and, “They are so good… We have the best musical program in Michigan.” He praised the work of Nick Taylor for the school’s music.