‘Narnia the Musical’ set May 15-17 at the VBT Community Center

The Van Buren Community Players will present “Narnia the Musical” at the Community Center Black Box Theatre on Friday, May 15; Saturday, May 16; and Sunday, May 17.

The musical is based on “The Chronicles of Narnia,” a story from C.S. Lewis’ “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.”

The musical is a presentation of an enchanted world filled with creatures and spirits of myth and fable, both good and evil.

“We invite you to step through the wardrobe and join us on an unforgettable adventure into the magical world of ‘Narnia the Musical,’ where creatures both noble and wicked await around every corner,” said director Emily Lange.

“Together, we’ll journey to a land where courage is tested, wonder is everywhere, and hope shines even in the coldest winter,” director Lange said. “This production is a celebration of imagination, bravery and the light that can overcome darkness. We can’t wait to share the adventure with you!”

The cast includes Roland Toole of Van Buren Township as Aslan, Khloe Kurpenski of Brownstown as the White Witch, Theos Conde of Ypsilanti as Peter Pevensie, Lauren Broughton of Taylor as Susan Pevensie, Caden Hudecz of Van Buren Township as Edmund Pevensie, Hayden Lacey of Van Buren Township as Lucy Pevensie, Emilie Crosby of Van Buren Township as Professor Digory Kirke, Sophia Sloan of Van Buren Township as Mrs. Macready, Tori Cannon of Belleville as Mr. Beaver, Mackenzie Seymore of Van Buren Township as Mrs. Beaver, Avery Warner of Whittaker as Dwarf, Ruby Beaster of Van Buren Township as Fenris Ulf, Wende Acoff of Belleville as Tumnus, Averi Steinkamp of Canton as Father Christmas, Samantha Keliher of Canton as White Stag, Delilah Dorsey of Van Buren Township, and Payton Lacey of Van Buren Township as the Ensemble.

Performances are May 15 at 7:30 p.m., May 16 at 7:30 p.m. and May 17 at 2 p.m. at the Black Box Theatre, inside the Van Buren Township Community Center, 46425 Tyler Rd.

Tickets to the performances are $16-$20 each and can be purchased online by going to http://vbtvbc.ludus.com or in person at the community center desk Monday-Friday, 6 a.m.–9 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m.–6 p.m.; and Sunday, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

For ticket assistance by phone, call (734) 699-8921. Online ticket sales will close one hour prior to performance. For group sales (10 or more tickets) use code Buy10 on general tickets to receive a discounted rate of $15 per ticket before fees.

“Narnia the Musical” is presented by special arrangement with Dramatic Publishing of Woodstock, IL.

For more information on this show and all upcoming shows, visit www.vanburencommunityplayers.com, email [email protected] or call (734) 796-7900.

Cindi Fry